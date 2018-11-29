A Madison man was charged Thursday with hit-and-run causing great bodily harm after police said he struck a woman early Sunday with his car on a Downtown street, then left her in the street with multiple broken bones and internal injuries.
Seedy Drammeh, 24, who called police about 12 hours after the incident, told police that his windshield was shattered by what he thought was a rock, but he continued driving after initially stopping and not seeing anything, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
But when police later found his car at a local auto body shop, its hood was crumpled, the windshield was shattered and there was apparent blood and hair on the windshield and on the trunk of the car, the complaint states.
Drammeh was ordered released on a signature bond after appearing in court Thursday.
According to the complaint:
Police were called about 3:12 a.m. Sunday to East Johnson Street at Wisconsin Avenue after a 46-year-old Madison woman was found injured in the road. She was initially unconscious, then was sedated as she received treatment.
A witness told police that he was walking home when he saw a car headed east on East Johnson Street strike the woman in the crosswalk. The grille of a Nissan was left behind in the crosswalk. The man said that the car dragged the woman about 30 feet before taking off at high speed.
On Sunday afternoon, Drammeh called police to the parking lot of Hawthorne Library on East Washington Avenue, where he told officers he thought he may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash the night before.
Drammeh told police that as he was driving his windshield was shattered by what he thought was a rock. He said he stopped about two blocks east on East Johnson Street and looked out the rear window of his Nissan Sentra but didn’t see anything in the road.
Drammeh said that before the crash he had been at a bar Downtown, but could not name the bar and said he didn’t drink any alcohol. He said he noticed the damage to his car when he got home but because he doesn’t have auto insurance he did not plan to report the crash to police. He told police where he had left his car to be repaired, and police found it heavily damaged there.
Doctors at UW Hospital told police the woman sustained a fractured right calf, broken bones in her left thigh, left knee, pelvis and in two ribs. She also had a nasal fracture, spinal fracture and a fracture to a bone at the base of her spine. She also had a right kidney bruise and liver laceration, doctors said.
Police have said her injuries were not considered life-threatening.