A man shot in the leg Thursday on Madison’s Southwest Side was targeted over a missing moped, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.
Michael J. Hallmon Jr., 33, of Madison, admitted to police after his arrest Friday that he shot Stephon M. Buckingham on Morraine View Drive as Buckingham tried to run away, according to court documents.
Hallmon was charged Tuesday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He was jailed on $200,000 bond after appearing in court.
According to the complaint:
Buckingham told police that he had borrowed a moped from Hallmon, but that someone else later borrowed it from him and he didn’t know where it was.
Hallmon then confronted Buckingham about the moped, Buckingham said, and after telling Hallmon that he would pay him back for it, someone who was with Hallmon punched Buckingham in the face. Hallmon then pulled out a gun, Buckingham told police. Buckingham said that as he started to run away, Hallmon fired several shots, hitting him in the leg.
A doctor told police that Buckingham’s tibia was shattered and that he would need surgery.
After Buckingham fell, he told police, he closed his eyes when Hallmon came over and pointed the gun in his face.
“I thought he was gonna shoot me again,” he told police. Instead, Hallmon ran away.
The moped, Buckingham said, didn’t work.
“I can’t believe he did this over a moped that don’t work,” he told police. “I fixed it. I spent three days fixing it. And I got it running. And he shot me for it.”
After police arrested Hallmon at an address on Straubel Street on Madison’s North Side, they found a 9mm handgun in the apartment where he was staying. He admitted that was the gun he used in the shooting.
Hallmon will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 18.