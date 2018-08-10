A Madison man was charged Friday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting that police said was in retaliation for the purchase of drugs using counterfeit currency, a criminal complaint states.
Kenneth W. House Jr., 20, shot a man on June 27 at a home on Gilson Street on Madison’s South Side after what was described as a disagreement between the two at the front door, the complaint states.
According to the complaint, the 59-year-old victim, who was shot twice, told police that the shooting was over $200 in counterfeit money that someone had given him to buy two grams of cocaine from a person through an individual named “Eureka,” later identified as Felice P. Griffin, 46, of Fitchburg. The man said he wasn’t aware that the money was fake.
The man said that a “traveling gang member” then showed up at his door. After an exchange with him, he tried to close his door when three shots rang out. The man was struck twice in the stomach by bullets that went through the door, the complaint states.
Investigators were later able to identify the shooter as House, and the victim picked his photo from a lineup, according to the complaint.
In July, police executed a search warrant at Griffin’s home and have charged her with maintaining a drug trafficking place and possessing marijuana with intent to deliver.
House was jailed on $100,000 bail after appearing Friday in Dane County Circuit Court. He is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 16.
House was also indicted on Aug. 1 in U.S. District Court on a charge of firearms possession by a felon.