A Madison man was charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting last month on Madison’s East Side that left a woman badly injured and possibly requiring a lung transplant.
Court documents state that Roy L. Yoakum, 36, had been in an ongoing argument over the phone with Chaka Cabell, 29, before going to her North Fair Oaks Street home the night of Nov. 11 and shooting her once in the chest at point-blank range.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Dane County Circuit Court, Cabell told police that Yoakum pulled into her driveway, so she walked up to the car. She told police that he got out of the car and said, “Let me show you something,” then grabbed her jacket by the collar and pulled her toward him, the affidavit states.
She said Yoakum put the muzzle of a gun against her chest and fired. He then got back into his car and drove away, the affidavit states.
The gunshot went completely through Cabell’s chest, including through her left lung, UW Hospital doctors told police, according to the affidavit.
A criminal complaint charged Yoakum with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. At the time of the shooting, Yoakum was on probation for delivery of cocaine, according to court records.
Court Commissioner Brian Asmus set bail for Yoakum at $300,000. A preliminary hearing was set for Tuesday.
Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Hilton, arguing for $1 million bail, said Yoakum “shot the victim at point-blank range. This victim is seriously injured and may likely need a lung transplant.”
Yoakum was arrested on Nov. 15 at 7933 Tree Lane, a newly opened apartment building for homeless people on Madison’s Far West Side. His arrest and other incidents at the building have raised concerns about crime and violence there.
According to the complaint:
Cabell’s wife, identified in the probable cause affidavit as Lena Cabell, told police that she had an affair with Yoakum after she and Chaka Cabell began having marital problems. The morning of the shooting, Lena Cabell said, her wife confronted her about calls and messages on her phone between her and Yoakum. She said she later saw and heard Chaka Cabell angrily speaking with Yoakum on the phone.
Many conversations that followed between Chaka Cabell and Yoakum happened over several hours, Lena Cabell told police, and she knew that Yoakum was getting very angry at being called names by Chaka Cabell.
Lena Cabell left the house for a while in the early evening and returned to find Chaka Cabell again talking to Yoakum on the phone, she said.
She told police she “did not want any of this” and tried to calm the situation. Later, she saw a vehicle pull into the driveway and knew it was Yoakum. Chaka Cabell was outside at the time.
Lena Cabell said she grabbed a knife and headed for the door, because in phone calls with Yoakum he had said he was going to come and “pop her (expletive),” indicating he meant to shoot Chaka Cabell.
At that point, Lena Cabell told police, she heard a gunshot and continued outside, where she saw Chaka Cabell facing Yoakum. When Yoakum drove away, she said Chaka Cabell told her that Yoakum had shot her, and she began to fall to the ground.