A Waunakee man charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of his neighbor pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Tuesday after he was ordered to stand trial.
Ronald Jenne, 74, was bound over for trial on the homicide charge and on a first-degree reckless endangerment charge after a short preliminary hearing before Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds. He is charged with the Aug. 17 shooting death of Julie Anderson, 54, who lived across the hall from Jenne at Creekside Condominiums, 201 Kearney Way, in Waunakee.
Testimony by Dane County Sheriff's Office Detective Brent Baverstock hewed closely to a criminal complaint that was filed in the case on Aug. 24. Baverstock testified that he responded to a call about a shooting at the building, and learned from investigators that as Anderson lay on a stretcher, she told police that "it was Ron" who had shot her.
Anderson later died at UW Hospital.
Jenne's lawyer, Jonas Bednarek, argued that the first-degree reckless endangerment charge, which Jenne also faces because Anderson's 15-year-old son told police that Jenne had pointed the gun at him before shooting his mother, was at best a misdemeanor. But Reynolds agreed with Assistant District Attorney William Brown that a loaded gun, pointed and fired in a small room, provided ample probable cause to support the charge.
The insanity plea entered by Jenne means that if the case goes to trial it would be heard by a jury in two phases -- the "guilt" phase, in which the jury would decide whether Jenne committed the crimes, followed by a second phase in which a jury would decide whether Jenne had a mental disease or defect and whether it would have rendered him not legally responsible for his actions.
The complaint states that another neighbor who heard gunshots saw Jenne in the hallway of the building carrying a gun. A search warrant states that when police searched Jenne's apartment later, they found a calendar on which Jenne had written the words "shot Julie" on Aug. 17.
Police also heard Jenne say later, "A man has a limit," and "I guess it was worth what I did, what I had to go through, anyway," according to the complaint.
The case will be heard by Circuit Judge Susan Crawford.