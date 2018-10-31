A Stoughton man who is charged with stabbing another man to death last year was ordered committed to a state mental hospital for treatment after he was found incompetent to face a trial in his first-degree intentional homicide case.
Ted J. Bruno, 50, who is charged with causing the death of Kim M. Gaida, 46, on Nov. 27, instead contended that he is competent and claimed that he has a wealth of evidence that would show a vast conspiracy against him by the entire judicial system, including his lawyer, Eric Schulenburg.
A criminal complaint charges that Bruno, who had recently rented a room from Gaida, stabbed Gaida several times, including once in the heart. Bruno told police that Gaida attacked him first, the complaint states.
Bruno's trial was to have started on Oct. 15, but Schulenburg asked instead that Bruno be evaluated for competency. In late September, following the wishes of his client, Schulenburg filed a motion asking Circuit Judge William Hanrahan to authorize the removal of a tracking device that Bruno contends was placed next to his heart without his consent during an operation. Bruno said that the tracking device causes him pain and caused him difficulty in concentrating on preparations for his trial, Schulenburg wrote in the motion.
The same day, Schulenburg wrote a letter telling Hanrahan that he would be asking to have Bruno examined for competency. In court on Wednesday, however, bound to represent Bruno as Bruno wished, Schulenburg contended that Bruno is competent to stand trial, pointing to a finding in a report by a psychologist, Dr. Christina Engen, which said that Bruno understands the proceedings against him.
When Bruno was asked by Reserve Judge William Foust, who presided at Wednesday's hearing, whether he believes himself to be competent, Bruno responded: "Absolutely. And I do have a letter proving that this report was false."
Engen testified, however, that Bruno has a psychotic spectrum disorder "and his contact with reality is impaired at this time." She said he could be returned to competency with treatment, including medication.
Foust declined to order that Bruno be forced to take medication, saying that Engen hadn't discussed medication options with Bruno, but only explained to him the benefits they may have.
He noted, however, that the state Department of Health Services could return to court asking for an order for involuntary administration of medication.
Foust suspended the case against Bruno and ordered that he be treated for up to a year in a state mental hospital. Treating doctors are to issue reports on his progress every three months.
Bruno spoke at times during the hearing, though Foust would not let him question Engen, explaining that Bruno is represented by a lawyer who would question Engen on his behalf.
At other times Bruno decried the competency matter as "another purposeful delay" in his case and said that "people want to silence the truth" and "ram pills down my throat." When his claim about a device near his heart was raised, Bruno claimed that Gaida had told him about the device.