A Janesville man was charged Wednesday with first-degree reckless homicide after police said he sold the heroin that killed a 34-year-old man at a Madison motel in December.
Keyawn D. Davis-Cobbins, 37, was charged with causing the Dec. 20 heroin overdose death of Grayland Harvey Jr., by delivering the drug to a woman, who provided it to Harvey. The woman, Iman N. Rowe, 35, was charged with delivery of narcotics.
Davis-Cobbins and Rowe are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.
According to a criminal complaint:
Police were called to the Econo Lodge, 4726 E. Washington Ave., the afternoon of Dec. 20 after Rowe reported that she found her friend, identified as Harvey, not breathing and cold.
Rowe told police that Harvey had just been released from prison and they were both staying at the Econo Lodge after meeting up. She told police that she had left and when she returned she found that Harvey wasn't breathing and called 911.
Later, however, she told police that Harvey knew that she had a contact for getting heroin and wanted her to find him some. She identified her contact as Davis-Cobbins.
Rowe told police that she met Davis-Cobbins at a laundromat off South Park Street and bought 11 grams of heroin from him. She kept two grams and gave the rest to Harvey.
She left the Econo Lodge for a while and when she returned, she said, Harvey was sleeping. She later saw that he had "white stuff around his mouth" but was still snoring. In the morning she left briefly and returned to find Harvey cold and not breathing. She said she panicked, grabbed her scale, marijuana and heroin and drove off in Harvey's car. She said she threw them out the window along Highway 51.
Rowe told police that she talked to Davis-Cobbins one time since Harvey's death, and when he asked how the heroin was and whether Harvey would buy more, but she said she was too scared to tell him anything.
Harvey's family, talking to police, said they were suspicious about Rowe because although they knew Harvey sold drugs, they did not believe he used heroin.
An autopsy found that Harvey's death was from acute intoxication from the combined effects of heroin and alcohol.