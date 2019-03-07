Weather Alert

...WINTERY MIX POTENTIAL FOR SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT... A WINTRY MIX OF RAIN, SLEET AND SNOW IS EXPECTED TO AFFECT SOUTHERN WISCONSIN, MAINLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND NIGHT. THE WINTERY MIX WILL TURN TO MOSTLY RAIN ACROSS SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, WHILE PERSISTING IN PARTS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN. THE WINTERY MIX WILL TRANSITION TO MAINLY SNOW LATER SATURDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY SUNDAY. AT THIS TIME, SNOWFALL OF 1 TO 3 INCHES IS POSSIBLE ALONG AND NORTH OF A LINE FROM MINERAL POINT TO MADISON TO MEQUON, WITH THE HIGHEST TOTALS TOWARDS REEDSBURG, BERLIN, PORTAGE, FOND DU LAC AND WESTFIELD. THERE REMAINS CONSIDERABLE UNCERTAINTY REGARDING THE LOW LEVEL TEMPERATURE PROFILE OF THE ATMOSPHERE AS THIS SYSTEM PASSES THROUGH SOUTHERN WISCONSIN ON SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT. IF THE LOW GOES FARTHER SOUTH, THE PRECIPITATION MAY END UP AS MORE OF A WINTRY MIX OR MORE SNOW ACROSS THE AREA SATURDAY AND SUNDAY. IN ADDITION, STRONG EAST WINDS MAY GUST TO 30 TO 40 MPH ON SATURDAY AND SATURDAY EVENING. STRONG WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS MAY GUST TO 30 TO 40 MPH LATER SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY. THE WET SNOW WILL REDUCE ANY BLOWING AND DRIFTING THREAT. ALL TRAVEL INTERESTS WILL WANT TO MONITOR THIS DEVELOPING WEATHER SITUATION FOR SATURDAY, ESPECIALLY IF HEADING NORTH INTO CENTRAL AND NORTHERN WISCONSIN AS WELL AS MINNESOTA, WHERE MORE SNOWFALL AND HAZARDOUS WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED.