A Madison man was convicted on federal sex trafficking and drug charges after a three-day trial.
A jury deliberated for about seven hours Wednesday before finding Harry Miller, 60, guilty of two counts of sex trafficking and one count of maintaining a place for selling and using heroin and cocaine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Madison said.
A Madison man who forced two women into prostitution for his own profit has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Harry Miller, 60, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley in federal court in Madison on Friday.
Miller was convicted by jury in May on two counts of sex trafficking by force, threats or coercion, and one count of maintaining a drug house.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said the initial investigation started as a drug case but also became a sex trafficking investigation when officers with the Dane County Narcotics Task Force found Miller forced the two women into prostitution.
During the trial, the two victims testified they both met Miller as a drug supplier, with both women moving in to his residence in 2017.
Testimony revealed once they moved in, Miller used threats, manipulation and physical violence to force the women into acts of prostitution in the Madison area.
"Miller forced the victims to do up to 10 dates a day, and if they refused to engage in prostitution for him, he physically assaulted them or withheld heroin until they were in withdrawal," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.
Miller also threatened to call police if the women didn't do what he wanted.
Conley said at sentencing that Miller "had an enduring pattern of refusing to obey the law, and of engaging in violence against the community."
Miller's prison term will be followed by 15 years of supervised release.
