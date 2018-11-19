Angelo McKenzie (upper right) was sentenced on Thursday to nine years in prison for his role in the January robbery of a Madison cellphone store. Steven Gayden (upper left), Doran Skanes (lower right) and William Thomas (lower left) were sentenced during the summer.
An Indiana man who was the driver of a car involved in an armed robbery of a Madison cellphone store in January has been sentenced to nine years in prison.
Angelo McKenzie, 25, South Bend, was sentenced by Chief US District Judge James Peterson in federal court in Madison on Thursday.
McKenzie pleaded guilty in September to charges of conspiring to rob a business and to brandishing a firearm during the robbery.
The US Attorney's Office said in a release on Monday that McKenzie was the driver for three men who robbed the T-Mobile store on Dempsey Road in Madison Jan. 12.
One robber brandished a handgun during the robbery and employees of the store were directed at gunpoint to lay on the floor while the other suspects took cellphones, SIM cards and cash.
Peterson sentenced co-conspirators Steven Gayden and Doran Skanes to nine-year sentences and William Thomas to a seven-year prison term.
At McKenzie's sentencing, Peterson called the robbery a very serious crime and said the punishment must reflect the impact of the crime on the victims and the community, while also serving to deter others from committing similar crimes.
Woman who 'lured' murder victim to her death sentenced to 15 years in prison
Man allegedly stole delivery driver's car, arrested after crash in Monona
Suspect in Madison bank robberies has 11 outstanding warrants, police say
Man allegedly pulled knife, yelled racial slurs at couple, Madison police say
Marijuana sellers robbed at gunpoint, Madison police say
Alleged drug dealer arrested during traffic stop, Madison police say
Two suspects arrested in North Side shooting, Madison police say
Two suspects arrested in North Side shooting, Madison police say
Fire at bus station called arson; suspect arrested, Madison police say
'Segway Jeremy' Ryan indicted for alleged attempt to get radioactive material
Beloit man arrested for allegedly robbing Janesville store at gunpoint
Man sentenced to four years in prison for 11th drunken driving conviction