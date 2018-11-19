Try 1 month for 99¢
Cellphone Robbery four

Angelo McKenzie (upper right) was sentenced on Thursday to nine years in prison for his role in the January robbery of a Madison cellphone store. Steven Gayden (upper left), Doran Skanes (lower right) and William Thomas (lower left) were sentenced during the summer.

An Indiana man who was the driver of a car involved in an armed robbery of a Madison cellphone store in January has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Angelo McKenzie, 25, South Bend, was sentenced by Chief US District Judge James Peterson in federal court in Madison on Thursday.

McKenzie pleaded guilty in September to charges of conspiring to rob a business and to brandishing a firearm during the robbery.

The US Attorney's Office said in a release on Monday that McKenzie was the driver for three men who robbed the T-Mobile store on Dempsey Road in Madison Jan. 12.

One robber brandished a handgun during the robbery and employees of the store were directed at gunpoint to lay on the floor while the other suspects took cellphones, SIM cards and cash.

Peterson sentenced co-conspirators Steven Gayden and Doran Skanes to nine-year sentences and William Thomas to a seven-year prison term.

At McKenzie's sentencing, Peterson called the robbery a very serious crime  and said the punishment must reflect the impact of the crime on the victims and the community, while also serving to deter others from committing similar crimes.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

