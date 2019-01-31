A Madison man and a Nekoosa man have been indicted on federal gun charges in separate cases before a grand jury on Wednesday.
Juan Longino, 45, Madison, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm for allegedly having a loaded .22 caliber pistol on Jan. 9, 2019.
Jere Wipfli, 47, Nekoosa, is charged with two counts of possession a sawed-off shotgun, for allegedly having a Remington 12 gauge and a Hiawatha 20 gauge, each with barrels measuring less than 18 inches in length, in his possession on May 28, 2018.
The indictments were handed down in federal court in Madison on Wednesday.
If convicted, Longino faces a maximum 10 years in federal prison, and Wipfli faces a maximum 10 years in federal prison on each count.