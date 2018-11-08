Four Madison men have been indicted in separate cases by a federal grand jury for crimes ranging from possession to cocaine to gun possession.
The indictments were handed down in federal court in Madison on Wednesday.
The four include Louis Boatner Jr., 43, Michael Hallmon Jr., 33, Thomas Laramore, 33 and Edward Bartlett, 29.
- Boatner was charged with possessing 500 grams or more of cocaine with the intent to distribute, four counts of distributing cocaine, possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces up to 135 years in prison.
- Hallmon was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces up to 10 years in prison.
- Laramore was charted with being a felon in possession of ammunition. He faces up to 10 years in prison.
- Bartlett was charged with possessing 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute. He faces up to 40 years in prison.