A man whose 44 guns were seized by federal authorities in February as part of an investigation into illegal gun sales was charged Tuesday in U.S. District Court with selling guns while not being a federally-licensed gun dealer.
Thomas A. Caldwell, 68, of Madison, said he plans to plead guilty to the charge at a hearing that's now set for Sept. 6 before U.S. District Judge James Peterson. But he told the Wisconsin State Journal that he feels as though federal authorities didn't have any evidence to prove that he sold guns, but plans to plead guilty rather than "drag it through the courts" because he can't afford to hire his own lawyer.
Caldwell is represented by a federal defender appointed for him.
He said that none of the guns that were taken from his Martha Lane home on Feb. 16 were guns likely to be used by criminals on the street, as many were collector's items, and some use ammunition that's difficult if not impossible to find.
Caldwell also said that he believes federal investigators lied and exaggerated the number of guns he sold and about the money they claimed he made from the sales. Caldwell said he didn't make a profit from the guns he sold, and because of that, claims he didn't need a license to sell them.
"It's just annoying," Caldwell said.
The charge against Caldwell, which alleges that he made unlicensed gun sales between 2015 and 2018, carries a maximum of five years in prison.
According to an affidavit written by a federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent and filed with a forfeiture complaint in June, the 44 guns were seized from Caldwell's home after investigators traced the source of a Glock Model 26 that was used to kill Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer on Feb. 13.
The affidavit states that an ATF trace of the gun that killed Bauer found it had been purchased in December 2011 by a man who told investigators that he sold it in 2015 to Caldwell. The affidavit states that Caldwell told investigators that within a month or two of buying the gun he sold it to his brother, who traded it back to him in April 2017.
About a month later, he said, he sold the gun to someone else who frequently buys guns from him, the affidavit states.
The affidavit also states that Caldwell had been warned in 2015 to stop selling firearms until he received a federal firearms license after an investigation found that he had bought about 41 guns from a federally-licensed gun dealer over a one-year period, structuring the purchases so they avoided federal requirements to report multiple handgun sales.
Caldwell said Tuesday that he is on a fixed income and doesn't have the money to make that many purchases. He also said there's "no way I sold so many guns," and even if he had, investigators don't have receipts or bills of sale to prove anything.
"It was bad information," Caldwell said.