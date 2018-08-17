Try 1 month for 99¢

A Madison man who allegedly burned a woman with cigarettes has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for having a handgun as a felon.

Dalwayne Howard, 26, was also given two years of supervised release at his sentencing on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge William Conley in federal court in Madison.

Howard pleaded guilty to a charge of firearms possession in May.

He allegedly bound, strangled, burned and beat a woman with a wooden rod in an apartment on Madison's Southwest Side Dec. 13, a few days after he posted bond and was released from jail following an arrest on two other domestic incidents.

When he was arrested on Dec. 7 in a Madison hotel room, police found a loaded handgun, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the room.

Following the alleged domestic abuse Dec. 13, Howard left town and was arrested in Missouri two weeks later. He has been in custody since then.

At his sentencing on Wednesday on the firearms conviction, Howard asked that his sentence be for time already served, but the judge said no.

"Judge Conley declined that request because of his undisputed drug use while possessing firearms as well as his alleged acts of violence against women," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a release.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.