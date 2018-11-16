...ACCUMULATING SNOW ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TONIGHT...
.SNOW WILL OVERSPREAD ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS EVENING AND
EXIT SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN BY LATE SATURDAY MORNING. AN AREA OF
HEAVIER SNOW IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP OVER FAR SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN,
BUT THERE IS STILL UNCERTAINTY IN THE LOCATION OF THIS BAND. A
LOCALIZED AREA IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN COULD SEE SNOWFALL TOTALS IN
THE 3 TO 5 INCH RANGE BY THE END OF THE EVENT.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW OVERNIGHT. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES
EXPECTED WITH HIGHER AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES POSSIBLE IN A
LOCALIZED AREA. WIND WILL BE FAIRLY LIGHT DURING THIS EVENT AND
THEN INCREASE OUT OF THE NORTH SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
* WHEN...SNOW WILL SPREAD INTO SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS EVENING AND
EXIT TO THE EAST SATURDAY MORNING.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL
CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS
AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
A Madison man was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Thursday for stealing the identity of a eBay user so he could sell non-existent items on the website.
James Dudgeon, 60, was sentenced by US District Judge William Conley in federal court in Madison.
He pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated identity theft in September.
According to the news release from the US Attorney's Office, Dudgeon listed and sold fictitious items on eBay's online auction site, using the identification of another eBay user, without getting that user's permission.
The activities took place from Feb. 19, 2009 through March 2009.
"On March 9, 2009, Dudgeon advertised the sale of a concession trailer for sale to the highest bidder," the release said. "When the auction was completed, he instructed the winning bidder to wire transfer the amount of the winning bid, over $17,000, into his bank account.
"After receipt of the funds, Dudgeon withdrew the majority of the funds from his bank account in cash, but never delivered a trailer to the winning eBay auction bidder. It was later learned the trailer did not exist."
Dudgeon wasn't charged until 2013, and wasn't arrested until December 2017.
Conley also ordered Dudgeon spend a year on supervised release, and make restitution of $61,952.55, which includes other losses caused by his activities.
