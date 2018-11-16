Try 1 month for 99¢
A Madison man was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Thursday for stealing the identity of a eBay user so he could sell non-existent items on the website.

James Dudgeon, 60, was sentenced by US District Judge William Conley in federal court in Madison.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated identity theft in September.

According to the news release from the US Attorney's Office, Dudgeon listed and sold fictitious items on eBay's online auction site, using the identification of another eBay user, without getting that user's permission.

The activities took place from Feb. 19, 2009 through March 2009.

"On March 9, 2009, Dudgeon advertised the sale of a concession trailer for sale to the highest bidder," the release said. "When the auction was completed, he instructed the winning bidder to wire transfer the amount of the winning bid, over $17,000, into his bank account.

"After receipt of the funds, Dudgeon withdrew the majority of the funds from his bank account in cash, but never delivered a trailer to the winning eBay auction bidder. It was later learned the trailer did not exist."

Dudgeon wasn't charged until 2013, and wasn't arrested until December 2017.

Conley also ordered Dudgeon spend a year on supervised release, and make restitution of $61,952.55, which includes other losses caused by his activities.

