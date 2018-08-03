A Madison man was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison Friday for a 2017 Stoughton bank robbery.
Jay'Von Flemming, 25, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James Peterson to 14 years for bank robbery plus seven years for brandishing a gun during a robbery of the Stoughton Home Savings Bank on Oct. 17, 2017.
Flemming also admitted to a Sept. 27, 2017 armed robbery of a Bank Mutual in Portage as part of his plea agreement.
At Fridays' sentencing in U.S. District Court in Madison, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin's office, Peterson said Flemming deserved the long sentence because he had a long criminal history, pattern of violent and disruptive behavior, led police on a dangerous high-speed chase and traumatized robbery victims.
Flemming and another Madison man, Kenny Furdge robbed the Stoughton bank by pointing guns at employees and demanding money, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. After leaving the bank, the two led authorities on a high-speed chase before crashing their vehicle on Coho Street on Madison's South Side.
Both were arrested after after a short foot chase, the U.S. Attorney's office said. They were indicted in October.
Flemming pleaded guilty to the charges in April.
Furdge was also sentenced to 21 years in federal prison last month by Peterson for the Stoughton robbery.