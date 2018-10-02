A Madison man has been found guilty of sexual exploitation of a child for using a minor to make sexually explicit videos.
Matthew Howard, 23, was convicted in federal court in Madison on Monday, after one day of testimony. The jury took less than 30 minutes to return the guilty verdict.
U.S. District Judge William Conley set sentencing for Dec. 18. Howard faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum 30 years in prison on each of the two counts.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release that the Madison Police Department received information in August 2017 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a tip from an online service provider that an IP address registered to an address in Madison was used to upload and share images of child pornography.
Forensic analysis of an external hard drive seized by investigators showed Howard recording himself engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a minor in 2014 when the minor was nine years old and again in 2017 when the minor was 11 years old.
Howard pleaded guilty earlier to federal charges of possessing, distributing and receiving child pornography, charges that carry penalties from five to 20 years in prison.