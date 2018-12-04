Try 1 month for 99¢
Scales of Justice
iSTOCK PHOTO

A 39-year-old Madison man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for dealing cocaine.

Casey Walker was sentenced in federal court in Madison by U.S. District Judge James Peterson on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to charges in July.

According to a release from the US Attorney's Office, Walker was involved in trafficking cocaine from Arizona to Wisconsin from April 2017 through November 2017.

On Nov. 14, 2017, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulled over a speeding car, with troopers searching and finding 18 kilograms of cocaine and $48,000 in cash.

"Further investigation revealed the driver was traveling to Wisconsin to deliver the cocaine to Casey Walker," the release said.

The next day, Walker was arrested after meeting the driver in Fitchburg and taking possession of the cocaine. The delivery was under control by law enforcement.

Walker will also have five years of supervised release after the prison term.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.