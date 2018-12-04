A 39-year-old Madison man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for dealing cocaine.
Casey Walker was sentenced in federal court in Madison by U.S. District Judge James Peterson on Thursday.
He pleaded guilty to charges in July.
According to a release from the US Attorney's Office, Walker was involved in trafficking cocaine from Arizona to Wisconsin from April 2017 through November 2017.
On Nov. 14, 2017, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulled over a speeding car, with troopers searching and finding 18 kilograms of cocaine and $48,000 in cash.
"Further investigation revealed the driver was traveling to Wisconsin to deliver the cocaine to Casey Walker," the release said.
The next day, Walker was arrested after meeting the driver in Fitchburg and taking possession of the cocaine. The delivery was under control by law enforcement.
Walker will also have five years of supervised release after the prison term.
Man sentenced to 25 years for heart attack death during armed robbery at Culver's
Sun Prairie woman threatened woman with gun, Madison police say
Wrong-way driver arrested for alleged drunken driving, Rock County sheriff says
After 5-hour standoff in South Carolina, couple wanted in Madison arrested
Madison robbery driver gets nine-year prison term
Alleged bank robber arrested in Middleton, police say
Sun Prairie man gets 42 months prison time for having guns illegally
God told East Sider to play music really loud; Madison police thought otherwise, man arrested (copy)
North Side shooting suspect arrested, Madison police say
Teen sentenced to four years in prison for gun theft, shooting
Man charged with shooting through apartment door, injuring woman
Driver charged with drunken driving homicide for October crash near Sun Prairie
Subscribe to Daily Headlines