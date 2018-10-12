A Madison husband and wife have been charged with 16 counts of theft for allegedly stealing the identity of a person and using that information to get federal food benefits.
Daniel Raudonis, 32, and Lindsey Raudonis, 36, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Madison on Thursday.
The indictment said Daniel Raudonis stole USDA food benefit funds on five occasions from September to November, 2014, with Lindsey Raudonis receiving the funds.
"He activated USDA food share benefit cards by using the intended recipient's date of birth and Social Security number," the US Attorney's Office said in a news release.
"Lindsey allegedly used the name of real individuals on three occasions by using USDA food share benefit cards intended for another individual."
If convicted, the couple faces maximum penalties of 10 years in federal prison on each count of theft of USDA funds, and a mandatory two years on each count of aggravated identity theft.