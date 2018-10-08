A Madison man classified as an "armed career criminal" has been sentenced to a mandatory minimum 15 years in prison for providing a gun to a felon.
Ronald Siebert, 36, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson in federal court in Madison on Friday.
Siebert pleaded guilty to a charge of possession ammunition as a convicted felon in July.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Siebert was at Cabela's in October with his girlfriend, where she purchased a handgun and he got a box of ammunition and gave it to her to make the purchase.
"An informant subsequently told police Siebert and his girlfriend sold the firearm to a felon, and the informant provided the serial number of the gun they sold," the release said. It was the same serial number as that of the gun Siebert's girlfriend bought.
Siebert was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of six previous felony convictions, including three for burglary of a building or dwelling.
"The burglary convictions resulted in his classification as an armed career criminal, subject to the mandatory minimum sentence," the release said.