A man charged with trying to buy radioactive material on the "dark web" in order to poison someone had instead intended to buy the material to kill himself because he has cancer, his lawyer said during a hearing Monday in U.S. District Court.
But U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker found probable cause that Jeremy J. Ryan, 30, had committed a federal offense and ordered him to remain in custody at least until after a grand jury meets, likely on Nov. 7, and issues a formal indictment against Ryan.
Crocker said that under federal law it didn't matter whether the material, said at one point in court to be Polonium 210, was intended to harm another person or himself, only that there was an attempt to obtain the material "with the intention to cause death."
Ryan's lawyer, federal defender Joseph Bugni, maintained that a criminal complaint filed last week doesn't state specifically what material was being sought, so the government had failed to show probable cause. Certain materials are lawful to possess, while others, though similar, are not, so the government must be specific, he said.
The buyer, if it was Ryan, Bugni said, could have been discussing one material in March with an undercover federal agent, but ordered a different one in October.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Anderson said the government still does not know who the poison was intended for.
Ryan is known to many as a Segway-riding protester who took part in rallies at the State Capitol and elsewhere, and for his run for Congress in 2014 on the Republican ballot. He was arrested Wednesday after he went to the UPS Store on Odana Road to pick up a package that was supposed to be a dose of lethal radioactive material, an order the complaint states Ryan had placed with the agent on Oct. 8. The package instead contained an "inert substitute," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
According to the complaint, after placing the order Ryan asked how long shipping would take and was told by the agent that he needed to know the target's weight and height and whether the target was a man or a woman. Ryan responded, asking what symptoms a person exposed to the substance would exhibit and whether there was a test to detect the substance. He said the target is 6 feet tall and 220 pounds.
Bugni said in court that Ryan is about that same height and weight.
On Oct. 10 the agent wrote asking Ryan if he wanted it to look like the target died from cancer. Ryan replied, "Basically wanted it to look like they may have died from either cancer or cancer treatment, if possible. I say may have because you said they won't know what they died from for sure."
Bugni argued that during an initial series of messages with the undercover FBI agent in March, Ryan was being treated for cancer and intended to kill himself but make it appear as though the government had killed him, using a substance that it was difficult for anyone but the government to get. By October, though, the cancer was in remission, Bugni said, and the radioactive substance was purchased as a "backup" in case his cancer returned.
But Anderson said that Ryan was less than candid about his cancer treatment and other health conditions, with a federal probation agent who was assigned to complete an assessment that was to help Crocker determine whether Ryan should be released while his case is pending.
"There's too much we don't know," Anderson said.
Bugni said that Ryan doesn't pose a danger to the community and was candid with the FBI during a four-hour interview after his arrest. Though he created a "harebrained scheme" to kill himself, Bugni said, "that's not why we detain someone."
Crocker ultimately agreed that there was too much he didn't know about Ryan, and noting Ryan's proven ability to navigate the dark web, said that "if (Ryan) wants to disappear, he'd probably be good at it."