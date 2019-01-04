A Dodgeville man who was arrested Monday night on a tentative charge of homicide by drunken driving after a crash on the Beltline that killed a Lake Mills Fire Department captain had a preliminary alcohol test that registered just under the legal limit for drivers in Wisconsin, his lawyer said Friday.
Shaun O'Connell said a portable breath test found that his client, Samuel P. Cremers, had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.079 percent, just short of the 0.08 percent limit for drivers in Wisconsin. But he cautioned that although the breath test "gives us some indication," it is not admissible in court, and the real measure of alcohol in Cremers' blood will be from a chemical test of his blood.
Results of that test won't be ready for a few weeks, O'Connell said.
Cremers, 28, was arrested after police said he struck Lake Mills Fire Department Capt. Christopher Truman, who had stopped to assist at the scene of a crash on the Beltline near the Yahara River bridge. Truman, 46, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Cremers appeared in court on Thursday, where he was ordered released on a $5,000 signature bond. Assistant District Attorney William Brown said the investigation into the crash won't be finished for several weeks, so another court date was set for March 7, when it's possible that charges against Cremers could be ready.
Brown said a crash reconstruction and other investigative activity will cause "a significant delay" in a charging decision in the case.