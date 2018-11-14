A Madison man indicted in July on a federal kidnapping charge after authorities said he forced a woman to drive him from Madison to Indiana was charged Wednesday with kidnapping for a separate carjacking incident that happened in Madison three days earlier.
Police were looking for Marvin Baker, 42, for an April 16 carjacking incident at a Downtown intersection involving a 22-year-old woman when he jumped into the car of a 46-year-old woman on April 19 and forced her to drive him to Indiana, where she managed to escape from him.
The federal case involving the April 19 incident has been stalled since August, when Baker's lawyer asked for a psychiatric exam for Baker. He has been at a secure federal medical facility at Butner, North Carolina, since mid-October. He could remain there past December, court documents state.
The new kidnapping charge, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, involves the April 16 carjacking incident. The complaint charges Baker with kidnapping, armed robbery and armed carjacking. Each count carries up to 40 years of combined prison and extended supervision.
According to the complaint:
The woman in the April 16 incident told police that she was in her car, stopped at the intersection of West Gilman and State streets when a man got into the front passenger set of her car, showed her that he had a gun in his waistband and said, "I'm going to rob you. I'm not going to hurt you."
The woman said the man also told her how foolish she was for not locking her car doors, saying, "It's a cold world out there."
She later identified the man from a photo array as Baker.
Baker had the woman drive to a bank ATM on South Park Street to get money, but her withdrawal limit was $300, not the $400 he asked her to get. After leaving he had her drive back to the ATM and withdraw another $200.
They drove east on the Beltline past the Interstate 39-90 interchange, turned around and headed back west, then exited at Stoughton Road, the woman told police. Baker told her to find a park where it would take her time to get to a house.
They ended up at a dead end on Lakeland Avenue, at Olbrich Park, where the woman got out and Baker got into the driver's seat. After he turned onto Atwood Avenue, the woman ran to a nearby house to call police.
Several times, the woman told police, Baker told her that he was not going to hurt her because the guys who hurt women and children don't do well in jail.
Police identified Baker in part because he had been carrying a Green Bay Packers jacket before he got into the woman's car, but had stuffed it between a trash bin and a building on West Gilman Street. City street camera footage showed a man carrying the balled-up jacket shortly before he got into a car at West Gilman and State streets.
Baker's federal probation agent, Kristen Kiel, told police that Baker wore the jacket during a visit to her office on April 5. Images of the man who got into the car also appeared to be Baker, Kiel told police.
The woman told police that during her time with Baker, he seemed to either have a mental illness or cognitive delays. She said he also told her he was from Milwaukee and had lived at an orphanage. Kiel told police that in speaking with Baker, there are noticeable delays in his responses, as though he has difficulty comprehending what has been said to him.
Baker also appeared not to know how to drive a car, the woman told police. When the hazard flashers on her car were accidentally activated as Baker got into the driver's seat, she had to tell him how to turn them off. And when he tried to drive off, he hit the gas too hard, causing the wheels to spin on the icy surface, so the woman told him he had to ease the gas pedal.
Baker was convicted in 2006 of robbing the Anchor Bank in Verona and was released from prison in January, according to federal court records. Kiel wrote in a report that Baker had adjusted badly to life out of prison and was homeless, after having been kicked out of the Grace Episcopal Church shelter for behavioral problems. He also had difficulty keeping a job because of drug and alcohol use, she wrote.
The woman involved in the April 19 carjacking incident told police that Baker showed her a gun and said she wouldn't be hurt if she did what he said. Later that day, in Wheatfield, Indiana, the woman told Baker she had to use the bathroom and managed to drive off, leaving Baker behind at a gas station.
He was arrested about five hours later in Clark County, Indiana, near the Kentucky border.