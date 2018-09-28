Darrick Thompson, who maintained Friday that he was not on West Washington Avenue in February when others said he fired nine gunshots that badly injured a man, was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
“I’m still saying I wasn’t there, because I wasn’t,” Thompson, 23, told Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland before he was sentenced. “I didn’t do it. That’s all I can say.”
A jury found Thompson guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless endangerment after a trial in July in which three others testified that they were with Thompson the night of Feb. 6 when he shot a man who was thought to be a member of a rival gang.
On Tuesday, Jawaun K. Greer, 17, pleaded guilty to being a party to first-degree reckless injury and first-degree reckless endangerment, along with the theft of a gun that police said was used in the shooting. Greer will be sentenced on Nov. 26.
Xavier D. Davis, 22, who drove the car that followed the man from Madison’s South Side to West Washington Avenue, received an eight-year prison sentence earlier this month. Charges against another man, Robert M. Rodriguez-Sostre, 22, were dismissed because a criminal complaint failed to establish probable cause against him.
Prosecutors said that all four were members of the Mickey Cobras gang and believed that the man who was shot, Michael Coleman, 33, was a member of a rival gang. Police found no evidence that he belonged to a gang.
Coleman has said that he remains in constant pain and has no feeling on one side of his body because of the shooting.
Thompson’s lawyer, Daryl Jensen, contended Friday that Thompson had an alibi that placed him in Chicago at the time of the shooting, but did not present testimony establishing that, calling it a strategic decision. Instead, he presented testimony from two people who said that Rodriguez-Sostre had told them that he fired the gun.
Jensen, who asked that Thompson be sentenced to probation, said he doesn’t know whether the jury found that Thompson actually fired the shots or was simply there at the time, and was found guilty as being a party to the crime. Under state law, being charged as a party to a crime has the same legal effect as carrying out the crime.
He called District Attorney Ismael Ozanne’s request for a 20-year prison sentence “harsh.”
“I’m asking for compassion here,” Jensen said.
Thompson’s mother, Felicia Jones, pleaded with Hyland not to throw him away.
“Darrick is not the heartless cold-blooded killer or attempted murderer that everyone wants to portray him as,” she said.
Ozanne responded, though, that this was not a case for probation, and said he was shocked that Thompson has not accepted responsibility and has not acknowledged the seriousness of his actions.
“I don’t see him as a throwaway, as a cold-blooded killer,” Ozanne said. “But I do see him as someone who doesn’t understand the severity of his actions.”
Hyland said the jury was “satisfied that Mr. Thompson fired nine shots into the side of a vehicle” which contained two people he didn’t know but believed belonged to a rival gang.
“In our community we cannot tolerate any individual who does anything like that,” Hyland said. “This isn’t reckless. It’s attempted homicide. This offense is as grievous short of being successful as can be.”