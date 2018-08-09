The last of four people who were charged with homicide in the shooting death last year of a woman on Madison’s North Side pleaded guilty Thursday to felony murder.
Jennifer L. Lovick, 35, of Madison, who testified in June that she encountered Ciara Philumalee, 24, at an apartment on West Karstens Drive, then showed Donald Davis Jr. where Philumalee was, pleaded guilty to causing Philumalee’s death during what she thought was going to be an armed robbery.
After Davis was shown where to find Philumalee, he shot Philumalee to death on July 27, 2017, because he believed that she had been involved in an earlier robbery at his apartment.
Lovick was one of three co-defendants of Davis to testify at Davis’ trial in June, which ended with a jury finding Davis, 30, of Madison, guilty of first-degree intentional homicide.
Under a plea agreement, Dane County Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser will ask for no more than 15 years in prison for Lovick when she is sentenced at a later date by Circuit Judge William Hanrahan. The felony murder conviction carries a maximum penalty of 55 years of combined prison and extended supervision.
Felony murder can be charged when a death results from the commission of another crime. Lovick was originally charged with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide, but that charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Davis faces a mandatory life prison sentence when he is sentenced on Oct. 3 by Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky. He was also convicted of first-degree reckless injury for wounding Joseph Jordan, 44, who was with Philumalee when she was shot, and eluding police, for a chase that occurred before his arrest.
Co-defendant Nicole Marco, 36, of Sun Prairie, will be sentenced on Nov. 14 after pleading guilty last month to first-degree reckless homicide. Co-defendant Korey Johnson, 34, of Madison, who was Lovick’s boyfriend, will be sentenced on Nov. 26 after pleading guilty in May to second-degree reckless homicide.
According to testimony at Davis’ trial, Lovick was at Jordan’s apartment for prostitution when Philumalee, who was a friend of Jordan, stopped by. Lovick recognized her as someone Davis was looking for.
After she was dropped off Downtown by Jordan and Philumalee, Lovick told Davis that she had seen Philumalee. Marco drove herself, Lovick, Davis and Johnson to the area near Jordan’s West Karstens Drive apartment. Once there, Lovick lured Philumalee out of Jordan’s apartment by telling her that there was a customer for prostitution outside in a car, and Davis shot her repeatedly.