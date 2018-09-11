The fourth of five men charged for their roles in a robbery at a North Side apartment in which a man was shot to death last year pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery for that incident and for two other robberies in Sun Prairie.
Emmanuel J. Johnson, 31, of Madison, was convicted of armed robbery for the May 30, 2017, incident at a Northport Drive apartment in which Michael Meaderds, 33, was killed. Under a plea agreement, a felony murder charge against Johnson was dismissed but can be considered by Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky when she sentences Johnson in about two months.
Johnson also pleaded guilty to armed robbery for incidents on May 13, 2017, and May 23, 2017, at homes in Sun Prairie. Johnson faces up to 40 years of combined prison and extended supervision for each of the three armed robbery convictions.
Under a plea agreement, Assistant District Attorney Tracy McMiller will recommend no more than 15 years in prison for Johnson.
Johnson was part of a group that went to Meaderds apartment to rob him of money and marijuana. Meaderds was shot and then beaten and during the robbery.
In May, Odum Carter, 32, of Sun Prairie, who was said to have shot Meaderds, pleaded guilty to felony murder. Devon Davis, 27, pleaded guilty in May to armed robbery, and Steven T. Johnson, 27, of Madison, pleaded guilty to armed robbery in August. Steven Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 11, while sentencing for Carter is on Oct. 26 and for Davis on Nov. 5.
A fifth man, Glenn B. Shead, 32, of Sun Prairie, was charged with felony murder in August, more than a year after the other four men. He is scheduled to appear in court later this week.