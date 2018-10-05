A former Uber driver convicted of misdemeanor battery for an incident last year in which a woman told police that he had sexually assaulted her was sentenced Friday to one year of probation, with 45 days of that time to be served in jail.
Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz said that while Doteh A. Mensah, 37, of Middleton, admitted to intentionally battering a woman after driving her to her home, claiming that it happened during consensual sex with the woman, he remains a danger to others and is in need of supervision.
“So you have a very intoxicated female in your back seat,” Berz said. “In the light most favorable to you, you took total advantage of that with a person whose ability to rationally respond to the situation was compromised. And you pled to doing something that any reasonable person would understand would cause bodily harm to a person.”
And the facts, Berz said, “even taken in the light most favorable to the defense are that you did not act consistent with being a happily married man or consistent with one who meaningfully attends church.”
Berz rejected a request by Mensah’s lawyer, state Assistant Public Defender Dorothea Watson, to sentence Mensah to a fine and community service.
Misdemeanor battery carries a maximum penalty of nine months in jail. The year of probation that Mensah received from Berz was the longest period of probation she could have given him for misdemeanor battery under state law.
Assistant District Attorney Allison Cogbill asked Berz to sentence Mensah to six months in jail, arguing that Mensah took advantage of his job by assaulting a very intoxicated woman after driving her home.
Mensah was originally charged with second-degree sexual assault and felony battery for the Nov. 24 incident, in which the woman told police that she was raped by Mensah after he drove her home from a night out with friends at a Downtown bar.
But last month, citing “proof issues,” Cogbill dismissed the sexual assault charge and amended the felony battery to a misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement. She said then that there was no DNA evidence to support the sexual assault charge and that the woman had injuries that predated her ride with Mensah that made it difficult to determine what injuries were inflicted upon her during the incident. She said the woman had also made inconsistent statements to police.
In a statement read in court by a friend, the woman maintained that Mensah raped her. She wrote that she constantly thinks about that night and thought she was doing the safe thing by getting a ride home from Uber after being out drinking with friends.
“Unfortunately that ride was only safe until we pulled into my driveway,” she wrote. “Before I knew it, he was in the back seat. I told him no, I told him he was hurting me, and then everything went dark. I regained consciousness in my room with blood all over my pillow.”
She said she did not immediately report what happened because she was afraid. And the fear stays with her, she wrote, leaving her with invisible wounds that will not heal as her physical wounds have.
But Watson argued that the woman’s story didn’t add up, based on the way that she reported the incident days later at a hospital, initially during a scheduled follow-up to an unrelated procedure, to the varying statements she gave to police and the wounds on her body that didn’t match her account of a physical attack by Mensah. Police also found no biological evidence in the back seat of Mensah’s car where the assault was said to have occurred, Watson said, even though it was clear that the car hadn’t been cleaned recently.
“I can appreciate a lack of memory when someone has experienced a traumatic event, “ Watson said. “I can appreciate that a person who was traumatized will not remember every detail. But I can’t believe that a head injury makes a person give inconsistent stories.”
Mensah, Watson said, has been punished by 10 months of public accusations, and has had to face his church and family, including the reality that he cheated on his wife.
“He took advantage of a vulnerable person,” Watson said, “but the evidence doesn’t support her story.”