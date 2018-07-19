The older brother of two professional hockey players, one of them a former UW-Madison athlete, was fined $1,000 and ordered Thursday to perform 120 hours of community service or face 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanor battery for knocking a man out during a fight outside a campus-area bar last year.
Dane County Circuit Judge Timothy Samuelson said that even though Rory Smith, 31, could argue he was provoked during the July 14, 2017, fracas outside the Kollege Klub, 529 N. Lake St., he had an opportunity to simply walk away — and did, before returning to throw punches.
“Even if you’re provoked, responding with violence is inappropriate,” Samuelson told Smith, of Etobicoke, Ontario.
Smith, who recently retired from professional lacrosse, was in Madison for the wedding of his brother, Brendan Smith, a former Badgers defenseman who played for the New York Rangers at the start of last season but wound up with its top minor league affiliate. Another brother, Reilly Smith, who is a leading scorer for the Stanley Cup runner-up Vegas Golden Knights, was also in Madison and his credit card information, from a Kollege Klub bar tab, was used to ultimately track down Rory Smith.
A criminal complaint states that three men told police they had just left the bar when Smith approached them and “squared up” on them for no reason. But a sentencing memorandum by Smith’s lawyer, Timothy Verhoff, states that the three men had aggressively hassled Smith’s girlfriend and mother for drugs after leaving the bar, which led to a confrontation and ultimately the punches thrown by Smith.
Smith’s mother told police that one of the men made a “fake punching” motion toward Smith, and that’s when he punched one of the men, Verhoff wrote.
Smith was charged in November with one count of felony battery and two counts of misdemeanor battery, but the felony was amended to a misdemeanor under a plea agreement. Assistant District Attorney John Rice asked for a four-month jail sentence.
Verhoff argued that in similar cases someone with no criminal record like Smith would have been sent into a first-offender program or given probation, but that wasn’t possible because Smith lives in Canada. Serving time in a U.S. jail would mean he would lose his job back home, so Verhoff proposed a 30-day jail sentence, suspended until Smith completed 50 hours of community service.
Samuelson mostly agreed but fined Smith and more than doubled the community service, and said that in six months Smith would have to prove that he is working toward completing it. He must finish all of it within a year to avoid the 30-day jail sentence.