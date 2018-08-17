Former AnchorBank vice president David Weimert, who was released from prison in 2016 after his fraud convictions were overturned by a federal appeals court, is suing Anchor's successor to recover more than $550,000 in expenses he incurred as a result of his prosecution.
Weimert, who was also president of the Anchor real estate investment subsidiary Investment Directions Inc., states in a lawsuit that Old National Bank, which merged with AnchorBank in 2016, is obligated under state law to indemnify corporation officers who succeed on the merits of any action against them for all reasonable expenses they incur during cases related to their role as an officer.
Anchor bylaws also mandate that Weimert be indemnified for his expenses, the lawsuit states.
Weimert, of Madison, incurred $557,507 in attorney fees and lost earnings, according to the lawsuit, filed late Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court. He is also seeking reimbursement for the cost of pursuing the new lawsuit in court.
Old National spokeswoman Andrea Finck said the company hasn't seen the lawsuit and generally does not comment on litigation.
Weimert was convicted of five counts of wire fraud in 2015 for his role in the 2009 sale of IDI's interest in a Texas commercial real estate development. As president of IDI, Weimert was ordered to sell assets to help Anchor, which was in financial trouble, make a payment to its lenders.
Weimert arranged the sale of IDI's 50 percent stake in the Chandler Creek industrial park development in Austin, Texas, but told the IDI board that the buyer and a competing buyer both said that Weimert should have a small ownership stake in the property. The board waived the conflict of interest, since Weimert was both buyer and seller, and gave Weimert a 4 percent fee for the sale.
IDI board members later told the federal Securities and Exchange Commission, which was investigating Anchor's use of Troubled Asset Relief Program funds, that Weimert had told the board that his participation in the deal was required by the buyers, while Weimert told the SEC that it wasn't.
After his conviction, Weimert was sentenced to 18 months in prison but was released after serving just over six months when a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit ruled 2-1 that although Weimert was not completely candid about his role in the deal, calling his dealings "sharp and self-interested," he had not committed a crime.
In his lawsuit, Weimert contends that because Anchor knew about the inconsistency between Weimert's SEC testimony in 2012 and the statements that the IDI board said Weimert made to it in 2009, Anchor bylaws mandate that the company indemnify Weimert for expenses he incurred as a result of legal action that followed.
The lawsuit states that Weimert asked Old National in 2016 for payment of his fees and expenses related to the federal criminal case, but Old National has failed to pay them.