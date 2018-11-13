A federal court issued a warrant Tuesday for a man who authorities said robbed a town of Blooming Grove auto parts store and may have robbed a Middleton liquor store, both last week.
Police are looking for Jeremiah D. Edwards, 33, of Madison, who was charged Tuesday in U.S. District Court with the armed robbery of O'Reilly Auto Parts, 1826 S. Stoughton Road, on Thursday, four days after Middleton police suspect he robbed Neil's Liquor Store, 2415 Allen Blvd. A criminal complaint charged Edwards with only the O'Reilly robbery.
According to an affidavit by FBI Special Agent Beth Boxwell, filed with the criminal complaint, police were tracking a vehicle that Edwards used at the time the O'Reilly robbery occurred, and even though Madison police were quickly on Edwards' track after the robbery, he escaped after the vehicle crashed on a Downtown street.
A woman who was with Edwards, Kanasha L. Woods, 24, was arrested, the affidavit states. She was also charged in the federal complaint with armed robbery. Woods and Edwards were also charged with brandishing firearms during a crime of violence. Woods appeared in court Tuesday where she was ordered jailed while the case is pending.
During an interview with police, the affidavit states, Woods said that Edwards told her he had committed about 60 similar robberies.
According to the affidavit:
Middleton police, investigating the Nov. 4 robbery at Neil's Liquor, reviewed surveillance video and identified a vehicle that was seen nearby before and after the robbery. The owner of the vehicle was tracked down, and she said she had sold it to Edwards.
Middleton police put a GPS tracker on the vehicle on Nov. 7, and the next day, the Dane County Narcotics Task Force watched it from 3 to 5 p.m. while Edwards drove it to various places. Middleton police monitored it remotely after that and saw it make a loop around O'Reilly Auto Parts at 6:12 p.m., then stop there at 6:50 p.m.
The robbery occurred at 6:52 p.m. A man and a woman brandished handguns and demanded money. Within a minute of the robbery, two Madison police detectives found the vehicle, followed it and tried to stop it, until it crashed on Lorillard Court in Downtown Madison.
When the detectives got to the vehicle, nearby witnesses said two people had run from it. Police were able to catch Woods, who admitted that she and Edwards committed the robbery. Police searched the vehicle on Friday and recovered a 9mm handgun, a black mask and a plastic bag containing money.