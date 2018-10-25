A town of Madison man known for his role in the 2011 protests at the state Capitol was arrested Wednesday after the FBI said he tried to buy a lethal dose of a radioactive substance in order to kill someone.
Jeremy Ryan, 30, was arrested in the 700 block of Mills Street in Black Earth, said Justin Tolomeo, special agent in charge of the Milwaukee Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
A search warrant was then executed at Ryan’s residence in the 300 block of Munn Road in the town of Madison by FBI agents from Milwaukee and the FBI’s Hazardous Evidence Response Team from Chicago.
There was no danger to the public, the FBI said.
Court documents allege that in March and October 2018, Ryan attempted to purchase a lethal dose of a radioactive substance on the internet to kill an unnamed individual, according to the FBI.
The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Wisconsin. The charge of attempted possession of radioactive material with intent to cause death carries a maximum term of life in prison.
Ryan became know as “Segway Jeremy” for navigating the state Capitol on a Segway scooter during the 2011 protests against Gov. Scott Walker’s legislation curtailing collective bargaining rights for public workers. He has also run unsuccessfully for House Speaker Paul Ryan’s seat in the 1st Congressional District.