The longtime girlfriend of Daniel Lieske, charged with shooting Jesse Faber to death last year and then trying to hide Faber's body, testified Wednesday that Lieske had consumed a lot of beer and had snorted cocaine -- including once not long before the shooting.
Meichelle Goss, 52, called to the witness stand in Lieske's first-degree intentional homicide trial, said she was testifying because she wanted to take responsibility for remaining silent when she knew that Lieske had killed Faber, who was being sought by family and friends after being reported missing. He was last seen early the morning of Jan. 16 at home Goss and Lieske shared just outside Marshall.
"A person died in my home and I didn't do the right thing immediately," Goss said, "but I've been taking responsibility for that and I'm sorry for anything that happened to the victim and his family. I want to take responsibility and set things straight as far as I know."
Last month, Goss pleaded guilty to being a party to hiding a corpse to conceal a crime. She testified that she has no sentencing deal in place for her testimony.
Goss testified that she didn't see the shooting, but she heard noises before it happened, went to investigate, and then heard the gunshots moments after she returned to the apartment she shared with Lieske.
That night, she said, she and Lieske had stayed home, where Lieske drank a 12-pack of Bud Light and both snorted some cocaine.
Her son, Matthew Goss, had friends over at a nearby unit on Box Elder Road that he shared with his sister, Allyssa Goss. When Allyssa Goss complained about 10:30 p.m. that the drinking party had to end, Meichelle Goss testified, she and Lieske went next door to break up the party.
Before going over, Goss testified, Lieske strapped on his gun. She said she didn't see why he needed a gun, and was concerned because "accidents happen with weapons."
Goss drove some of her son's friends home to Marshall, but because of the bad weather Faber, who lived in Sun Prairie, stayed behind and was going to sleep in the Lieske-Goss unit.
When she arrived home from Marshall, she testified, Lieske and Faber were drinking beers in an unoccupied apartment unit that adjoins the one where she and Lieske live. She went back to her unit, watched TV and later got into bed.
At one point, she testified, Lieske came back over and they each snorted a line of cocaine. Lieske then went back to Faber in the other unit, which was accessible through an interior door. Sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., she said, she heard what sounded like someone crashing into the other side of the wall, in the other unit.
Thinking it was odd, she went over and "witnessed Daniel Lieske holding a weapon on Jesse Faber." Faber was on the floor on his back, she said. She said she noticed that the bathroom in the unit was disheveled, with the shower curtain pulled down.
Lieske repeatedly told her that Faber had tried to attack him, but Faber denied that, Goss said, and the two went back and forth with accusation and denial.
"I didn't know what to do or what to believe," Goss said. "I couldn't believe what was going on."
She said Lieske kept telling Faber to stop moving. At one point, she said, Lieske asked her to hold the gun on Faber while Lieske went to the bathroom.
"I said, "No way," Goss testified. She said that despite her fear that Faber might grab her leg, he never moved.
Goss left and went back toward her bedroom, she said, when she heard four to five shots. She ran back to see Faber on the floor, rolling from his side onto his back, blood around him. She didn't see Lieske.
She said she was in shock and didn't know what to do. Goss said she went back to her bedroom, and a short time later Lieske came in and reloaded his gun, then went back to the other unit. He returned with Faber's jacket, boots and ID cards and asked Goss to help him move the body.
Again, she said, "No way. I didn't want anything to do with it at all."
She said she could hear plastic and tape being used next door, and Lieske later returned and said Faber was no longer in the house. Goss said she later noticed that a large area rug was missing from the next-door unit.
Later, she said, she followed Lieske in another vehicle as he parked a maroon van that contained the rolled-up rug, with Faber's body inside, in a shed on a nearby farm owned by Lieske's employer, the Lee Merrick Foundation.
She said they talked about what to tell police if they came, and that the story would be that Faber stepped out for a cigarette and apparently left or was picked up.
Goss testified they also talked about what ultimately to do with Faber's body, which Lieske had taken from the shed to a storage locker in Rio, but nothing was decided. Their options, she said, were to burn it in a woodpile or bury it in the floor of the shed where the van had been parked.
Goss said she never called 911 after the shooting because "I was afraid. I was afraid for our livelihood. I regret not following through and reporting it. I'm just so afraid. I didn't know what to do. And I'm so sorry for what I did and did not do that night."
Goss will be back on the stand for cross-examination by Lieske's lawyer, Dennis Burke.