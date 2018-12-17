A former Girl Scout troop leader from Sun Prairie was charged Monday with repeated sexual assault of a child for incidents that a girl who is now 13 told police had happened since she was about 5 years old.
The girl told Sun Prairie police last month that she was an occasional guest at the home of Steven C. Faust, 49, where the incidents first occurred, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
Faust, who was arrested Thursday, appeared in court Monday, where he was released on a signature bond. He was ordered by Court Commissioner Jason Hanson not to have contact with the girl, and not to have contact with any other girls without another adult present.
The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland Council terminated Faust from his post as a volunteer troop leader after learning about his arrest, the organization said last week.
Faust will be back in court for a status conference on Jan. 28.
According to the complaint:
The girl told police that Faust first touched her inappropriately at his house in 2010, and again on another date she was unable to specify. She said the incidents happened about twice a month during visits to Faust’s home and continued until 2015.
The girl joined Girl Scouts in 2014, but her troop’s female leader quit and Faust became the leader. She said Faust would drive the girls to their Girl Scout meetings. Even though she lived closest to the meeting site, she told police, after meetings Faust would drop off the other girls first and would put his hand on her inappropriately when she got out of the van.
The girl told police she was too scared to push Faust’s hand away. One time, though, when they were left alone in a room at his home, she told him to stop and Faust “just looked at her like she was ‘crazy,’” then started touching her again a short time later.
Police said last week that Faust had been communicating with several girls through social media, but there is no reference to that in the complaint, and prosecutors did not bar Faust from using social media as part of the bail conditions set for him in court Monday.