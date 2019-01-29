Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD... A SURGE OF HISTORICALLY COLD AIR WILL SETTLE OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TONIGHT AND LINGER ACROSS THE AREA INTO THURSDAY. WIND CHILLS COULD BE AS COLD AS 45 TO 55 DEGREES BELOW ZERO WHICH WILL BE CLOSE TO ALL-TIME RECORD COLD. TAKE THE COLD SERIOUSLY. FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR IN AS LITTLE AS 5 MINUTES WITH WIND CHILLS EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY NIGHT. AVOID GOING OUTSIDE FOR ANY LENGTH OF TIME. STAY SAFE, STAY INDOORS. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 55 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 5 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL WARNING MEANS THE COMBINATION OF VERY COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL CREATE DANGEROUSLY LOW WIND CHILL VALUES. FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR QUICKLY AND EVEN HYPOTHERMIA OR DEATH IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. &&