A Deerfield man was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison for causing the death of a Cambridge man with repeated punches at a Deerfield tavern last year.
“This wasn’t a bar fight,” Dane County Circuit Judge William Hanrahan told Cody Bauer, 28. “This was one person fighting, and that was you.”
The Aug. 26 incident at Kurt’s Never Inn, 26 N. Main St., caused the death of Nathan L. Priewe, 28, who left behind a 2-year-old son who family members told Hanrahan is devastated by the loss of his father.
The sentence will begin after Bauer finishes a three-year prison sentence he received following the revocation of probation he was serving at the time of the incident. Bauer’s probation, for a fourth-offense drunken driving conviction, was revoked following his arrest.
In addition, Bauer will serve three years of extended supervision after his release from prison, added to three years of supervision he will serve for his drunken driving conviction.
In June, Bauer pleaded guilty to felony murder, a crime charged when a death occurs during the commission of another crime. In this case, under a plea agreement Bauer pleaded guilty to felony murder with misdemeanor battery as the underlying crime.
Priewe walked to the home of a friend after the incident, but in the morning the friend found him dead. An autopsy found Priewe died from blunt force trauma to his head.
Assistant District Attorney William Brown said the incident at the bar began after Bauer, who was drunk, came into the bar and was dancing, then rubbed up against a woman. Brown said Priewe told Bauer that the woman was married, and Bauer became angry at Priewe, leading to Bauer repeatedly punching Priewe.
Brown said that at one point it appeared on surveillance video that Priewe and Bauer were shaking hands and making amends, but then Bauer pulled Priewe closer to him to again punch him.
Brown said Priewe appeared to have thrown no punches, but Bauer’s attorney, Shaun O’Connell, said one witness said that Priewe did throw a punch, though it wasn’t clear if it landed.
O’Connell said that Bauer doesn’t remember much about the incident, other than his involvement in a fight, and said it shocked him when he learned what happened.
Brown asked for a 10-year prison sentence, while O’Connell, who said that Bauer was in need of alcohol rehabilitation that he so far hasn’t received, should get a three-year prison sentence.
Bauer apologized to Priewe’s family.
“I never intended for any of this to happen,” he said.
Hanrahan agreed that while Bauer didn’t intend to kill Priewe, after viewing video of the incident it’s certain that Bauer intended to harm him. And he said that it wasn’t the first time that alcohol caused Bauer to become violent.
“Past is prologue,” Hanrahan said. “All I can rely on is your past. Your behavior has gotten worse. The results have gotten more grave.”
Among the consequences, Priewe’s family said, is that Priewe’s young son has been left without a father, whose absence still devastates the boy. Priewe’s father, Jay Priewe, said he has taken guardianship of the boy, changing his plans for retirement so that he can care for him, along with the boy’s grandmother.
The boy experiences night terrors, restlessness and separation anxiety without his father, Priewe said.
“The horrendous attack was brutal, reckless, senseless and careless, without any regard for my son’s life,” he said. “I am a Marine Corps vet and I find it horrifying to me to think about the deadly force used to take my son’s life.”