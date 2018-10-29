A Madison man pleaded guilty Monday to a reckless homicide charge for killing a pedestrian with his car in April after driving more than 100 mph on a West Side street.
Benjamin E. Cortes, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide for the April 27 death of Gregory G. Nametz, 72, and pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless endangerment for striking Nametz's wife, Patricia A. Nametz, 68. She survived.
The couple was walking their dog on a sidewalk near Midvale Baptist Church, 821 S. Midvale Blvd., about two blocks from their home, when a car driven by Cortes struck them. Their dog was not injured.
Cortes faces up to 25 years of combined prison time and extended supervision for the homicide conviction when he is sentenced on Jan. 2 by Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara. The reckless endangerment conviction carries up to 12½ years.
Cortes also pleaded guilty to first-offense intoxicated driving, which is civil violation in Wisconsin. He faces a fine of between $150 and $300 plus court costs and a driver's license revocation of six to nine months.
Under the plea agreement, several other charges against Cortes were dismissed, including homicide by intoxicated driving and a second count of first-degree reckless endangerment.
Assistant District Attorney William Brown said there was no agreement about what sentence either side could seek from McNamara. Cortes will remain in the Dane County Jail until his sentencing hearing.
A criminal complaint states that a chemical analysis found that about 2½ hours after the crash, Cortes had the primary active component of marijuana still in his blood, along with benzoylecgonine, a substance left behind after the body breaks down cocaine.
According to data from the airbag control module in Cortes' car, the 2012 Mazda 3i was going 102 mph four seconds before an initial impact and slowed to 80 mph a fraction of a second before impact.
Cortes told police that a friend's car lined up alongside his at a stop light on Midvale Boulevard at the Beltline, and he took off very fast when the light turned green, the complaint states. Cortes claimed he wasn't racing, only trying to get home faster than his friend, the complaint states.
A woman who was in Cortes' car told police that when the car went over a hill by Cherokee Middle School, she felt it lift off the ground and felt her stomach drop, according to the complaint.
She told police that once over the hill, Cortes swerved to avoid two cars ahead of his but lost control of his car, which spun sideways and struck a tree.
Told after the crash that he would be charged with homicide, the complaint states, Cortes said it wasn't fair and lamented his "poor car."