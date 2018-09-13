A University of Wisconsin wide receiver slated to come back Saturday from a two-game suspension for his alleged actions related to a teammate’s sexual assault case will not face criminal charges, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said Thursday.
Danny Davis, the roommate of fellow wideout Quintez Cephus, was mentioned in a criminal complaint filed Aug. 20 against Cephus as having been present in their apartment when Cephus is alleged to have sexually assaulted two women.
The complaint states that one of the women told police that Davis laughed and took photos as she struggled to get up off of a floor, and states that Cephus and Davis were taking pictures of the woman.
At the time that the complaint was filed, Ozanne said he did not know yet whether Davis would be charged. Football head coach Paul Chryst suspended Davis for two games on Aug. 22. He will return Saturday when the Badgers face BYU at Camp Randall Stadium.
On Thursday, Ozanne said without elaboration that Davis will not be charged with a crime.
Davis’ lawyer, Richard Coad, declined to comment Thursday.
Cephus, 20, is charged with second- and third-degree sexual assault for an incident in April in which two women said he had sex with them while they were too intoxicated to give consent. Cephus was ordered on Monday to stand trial after a preliminary hearing. He will formally enter pleas to the charges at an arraignment scheduled for Oct. 11.