A Madison man who broke into a Cross Plains gun store with two other men was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison last week.
Khalil Lites, 19, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley in federal court in Madison on Friday.
Lites pleaded guilty in June to charges of conspiring to burglarize a business selling firearms, and for possessing and concealing one of the stolen firearms.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said Lites, Keith Harris, 25, of Madison, and a third man backed a car into the front window and security gate at PT Firearms in Glacier's Edge Square in Cross Plains on Oct. 20 and stole 14 firearms, mostly semi-automatic handguns.
Investigators discovered social media video showing Lites and others displaying guns similar to the ones taken in the burglary, with Baraboo police finding one of the stolen guns in Lites' residence and a second stolen gun found in his possession when he was stopped by police in Chicago in November.
Conley said at sentencing he considered Lites' youth and relative lack of a prior criminal record as factors in arriving at an appropriate sentence, but also took into account the seriousness of a firearms theft and that most of the 14 firearms were still not recovered.