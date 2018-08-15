A 21-year-old Madison man who was part of a large counterfeit money scheme in southern Wisconsin in 2016 was sentenced Tuesday to two years in federal prison for carrying a handgun while on supervised release and an additional 10 months in prison for breaking the terms of his release.
Dominique Gaunichaux was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley following his conviction in May of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader.
Gaunichaux was arrested for the firearm charge by Madison police in November 2017 just after he had been released from federal prison for passing counterfeit money and was on federal supervision, Blader said.
Gaunichaux was found with a 9mm handgun sticking out of his coat pocket when Madison police contacted him in the parking lot of a gas station, according to Blader. The gun was loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition, Blader said.
Conley also sentenced Gaunichaux to three years of supervised release on the gun charge, Blader said.
In April 2017, Gaunichaux was sentenced to eight months in federal prison by Conley followed by two years of supervised release for his role in the counterfeit money scheme. Four others were also convicted for their roles in the scheme.
Gaunichaux also was ordered to pay $7,500 in restitution to the owners of restaurants and businesses from Baraboo to Janesville that were swindled in the scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Gaunichaux was one of five people who made small purchases with fake $100 bills and then pocketed large amounts of legitimate currency as change, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Ringleader Cornelius Stewart, 22, received a two-year sentence.