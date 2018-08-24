After shooting his neighbor to death last week, Ronald Jenne asked police about her "status" and said, "I guess it was worth what I did," according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.
The complaint charged Jenne, 74, of Waunakee, with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of his neighbor, Julie Anderson, 54, on Aug. 17 in her apartment across the hall from Jenne's apartment at Creekside Condominiums, 201 Kearney Way, in Waunakee.
Jenne, a retired accountant for the state of Wisconsin, was also charged with first-degree reckless endangerment for pointing a gun at Anderson's 15-year-old son before he shot and killed the boy's mother.
Jenne, who is in the Dane County Jail on $1 million bail, was scheduled to be in court Friday for an initial appearance on the charges. But Court Commissioner Brian Asmus said he was told Jenne refused to leave the jail after learning the attorney who represented him at a bail hearing Tuesday, Jonas Bednarek, wasn't available and that he would be represented instead by David Saperstein, a lawyer from the firm where Bednarek works.
Jenne's initial appearance was rescheduled for Monday.
At Tuesday's bail hearing, Assistant District Attorney William Brown said investigators didn't know why Jenne shot Anderson, and the complaint also does not give any better explanation.
After shooting Anderson, police have said, Jenne went back to his own apartment and was arrested following a brief standoff with police. He turned over the gun, a Remington .380-caliber handgun, during negotiations, the complaint states.
As he was taken to the Waunakee Police Department, the complaint states, Jenne asked Sgt. Geoffrey Hutchinson, "What is the status of the person I attempted to shoot?" Later that evening, Hutchinson overheard Jenne say, "A man has a limit," and "I guess it was worth what I did, what I had to go through, anyway."
According to the complaint:
Anderson's son, Justin Anderson, told police that he was home on Aug. 17 when his mother arrived home about 4:30 p.m. He said that his neighbor, Jenne, came into the apartment at the same time as Julie Anderson. Justin Anderson said he has known Jenne for about five years.
Jenne was angry and was yelling curse words, Anderson told police. At one point, Jenne yelled, "you know what," and pulled a gun out of his right pocket. Jenne pointed the gun at each of the Andersons. Julie Anderson asked Jenne to go outside, Justin Anderson told police, and Jenne replied, "No," and shot her three times.
Police who came to the apartment after the shooting found three shell casings on the floor. Julie Anderson, moaning in pain, told police, "It was Ron," when asked who shot her.
She was taken by Med Flight helicopter to UW Hospital, where she died.
Search warrants filed Tuesday stated that after shooting Anderson, Jenne went back to his apartment and wrote "Shot Julie" on the Aug. 17 entry of his planning calendar.
The search warrants indicated Julie Anderson's 4-year-old grandson was also in the room when the shooting happened.
The warrants also stated police had been in contact with Jenne before, including for a 911 call to his apartment on May 7 in which he said that President Donald Trump was trying to kill him. Jenne punched a police officer who responded to that call, a search warrant states.
The warrants state Jenne's family told police he suffers from mental illness, including depression and anxiety.
In court Tuesday, Brown said Jenne had bought the gun he used to shoot Anderson about a week before the incident.