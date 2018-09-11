A Madison man currently serving a state prison sentence for armed robbery was charged Friday with a 2016 sexual assault after his DNA was found to match evidence collected from a woman who said she was raped during a robbery at her Far East Side home, according to court records.
Gerrico D. Holt, 23, who was sentenced in May to three years in prison for the August 2017 armed robbery of a woman on East Washington Avenue, was charged with first-degree sexual assault and armed robbery for the Dec. 9, 2016, rape of a woman at her Charon Lane apartment.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, the woman told police that she left her apartment building that afternoon to smoke a cigarette when a man approached and put a gun to her back. He told her to take him to her apartment, the complaint states, and once there he demanded money. While still holding the gun, she told police, he made her remove her clothes and then sexually assaulted her.
After he left, the woman collected evidence from the assault in a plastic bag, which she gave to police, the complaint states.
The state Crime Laboratory matched the evidence from the bag to Holt’s DNA, which was in a database, the complaint states. When interviewed by police, Holt said he had never robbed anyone before the August 2017 incident, but said he was heavily using drugs and alcohol in December 2016. He gave police a DNA sample for comparison to the Crime Lab’s results. It confirmed the earlier findings, the complaint states.