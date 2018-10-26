A Columbus contractor who built steel buildings for sand frac mines and Walmart pleaded guilty to charges of failing to pay employment and income taxes withheld from employee wages.
Norman Vick, 57, faces a maximum of five years in prison. He entered his guilty plea in federal court in Madison on Wednesday.
According to a news release from the US Attorney's Office, Vick was responsible for all aspects of his business, Norman Vick Construction, including signing checks, paying creditors, paying employees, signing and filing payroll taxes, making payroll tax deposits and making banking deposits.
Vick said at the plea hearing he failed to file 941 employment tax returns and failed to pay over the withheld taxes at his company, for the years 2012 to 2015, using the money on his family.
He also said he failed to pay the employer's share of payroll taxes, and failed to pay withheld state income taxes owed to the state of Wisconsin.
The unpaid taxes totaled $683,105.
Chief US District Judge James Peterson scheduled Vick's sentencing for Jan. 10.
