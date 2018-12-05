Try 1 month for 99¢
Scales of Justice
A Cambria man has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison for stealing skid steer loaders from construction sites in Wisconsin, then taking the equipment to a dealer in Illinois where they were resold.

Gene Sauer, 49, was sentenced by US District Judge William Conley in federal court in Madison. He pleaded guilty in September to charges of interstate trafficking of stolen property.

According to a release from the US Attorney's Office, Sauer stole at least eight skid steer loaders over a two-year period and took the stolen equipment to an implement dealer in Illinois.

"Sauer took the skid steer loaders to Illinois so they would be more difficult for law enforcement to find," the release said.

Daniel Grupe, 26, pleaded guilty in September as a co-defendant in three of the thefts. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13.

Victims in the thefts are in line to get restitution, but a hearing on the final amount isn't scheduled until February.

Agencies involved in the investigation included DeForest and Sun Prairie Police, Columbia County and Green Lake County Sheriff's Offices, the FBI and Illinois State Police.

