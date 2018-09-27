Two Beloit heroin dealers have been sentenced to a combined 22 years in federal prison in separate cases in federal court in Madison.
On Tuesday, Juan Carlos Perez, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson and on Wednesday, Rayshaun Roach, 36, was sentenced to 12 years in prison by U.S. District Judge William Conley.
Perez pleaded guilty in May to a charge of distributing heroin, and Roach pleaded guilty in June to charges of possessing heroin with intent to distribute, possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Perez sold about 100 grams of heroin to a police informant on Dec. 5, 2016, a transaction that was recorded, with Perez saying he had access to large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.
Police seized $152,000 wrapped in duct tape from the home of his girlfriend, and subsequent phone calls recorded of Perez in jail indicated he had ties to a larger criminal organization, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.
Roach sold small quantities of heroin laced with fentanyl to a police informant on three occasions, between July and September, 2017.
He was arrested Oct. 3, 2017, with 48 grams of fentanyl-laced heroin, two handguns, $1,380 and 93 rounds of ammunition in his pants pockets, according to a news release.
A search warrant executed at his house turned up two additional guns, guns he said were for protection.
Roach said he bought 50 grams of heroin worth $4,000 every week, and sold it in one-gram quantities.
Conley denied a request from Roach for a six-year sentence, saying heroin laced with fentanyl was a serious drug presenting a significant risk to the community.
The judge also said Roach "was a regular in the criminal justice system" who was never deterred from selling drugs and violating the terms of state supervision.
Roach's prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.
