A Beaver Dam man was sentenced to two years in prison Friday for hitting and killing a teen boy walking along a Dodge County highway almost three years ago.
Cody Buechel, 23, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Steven Bauer. He also was given four years extended supervision, and ordered to pay over $15,000 in restitution.
Buechel pleaded no contest to negligent homicide in June.
He was driving on Highway G in the town of Lowell on Sept. 27, 2015, when his vehicle crossed the center line and went into the left side ditch, hitting Lucas Jaeger, 17, who was walking near the shoulder with a group of teens.
Jaeger died of his injuries.
Buechel said during the investigation he was reaching for a can of soda when the crash happened, but he also said he had been inhaling an aerosol cleaning product before driving.