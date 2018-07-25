A Baraboo man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a gun.
Jonathon Popple, 34, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley in federal court in Madison on Tuesday.
Popple pleaded guilty to the charge in April.
According to the release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Popple was sleeping in a truck at the Pine Island Wildlife Area near Portage on Oct. 31, 2017, when a Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputy on routine patrol found Popple in the truck.
The deputy spotted a sawed-off shotgun in the truck, which was a violation by Popple since he had two previous drug-related felony convictions.