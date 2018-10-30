Prosecutors expect to file a criminal complaint later this week against a woman arrested Monday for a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday at a Downtown parking ramp.
Kenyairra I. Gadson, 21, was ordered jailed on $100,000 bail after appearing Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court. There was no discussion about details of the case in court and no arguments made about the bail amount because Assistant District Attorney Robin Lee and state Assistant Public Defender Erin Nagy agreed to the bail amount beforehand.
Lee said a criminal complaint would be filed in time for another court appearance scheduled for Gadson on Thursday afternoon.
Gadson is tentatively charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Steven Villegas, 21, who was shot in the Frances Street side of the State Street Campus Garage just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
Police have said they were clearing thousands of people from the State Street area after Freakfest, Madison's Halloween celebration, when officers heard gunfire, ran to the garage and found Villegas alone with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died a short time later at a hospital.
Police have said that Gadson and Villegas were in two groups of people that had ongoing disputes. Police had earlier said the shooting might have been related to a disturbance at Whiskey Jack's Saloon on State Street, but detectives have since determined that there was no dispute at the bar.
Surveillance images and information from witnesses helped detectives on the violent crimes unit identify Gadson as the suspect, police said.