Two Madison men have been charged with armed robbery for allegedly robbing a sandwich shop in August.
Johnell Britt, 20, and Lamontay Rivera, 20, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Madison on Wednesday.
The US Attorney's Office said in a news release the two are accused of robbing the Subway store on Cottage Grove Road on Aug. 20, using firearms in committing the crime.
If convicted, the two face maximum penalties of 20 years in federal prison on the robbery charge and a mandatory minimum penalty of seven years on the brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence charge, with any sentence from the brandishing charge to be served consecutively to the sentence from the robbery charge.