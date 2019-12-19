Couple repays past generosity with $500 in gift cards for those with babies in intensive care

Two years ago, in need of a break after spending days with their baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Mary's Hospital, a young couple discovered the nearby Rockhound Brewing Company on New Year's Eve.

The pair were looking for "a little bit of a fresh breath" away from the hospital, brewery owner Nate Warnke said. Another patron overheard their story and bought their meals.

For the second year in a row, the couple -- whose baby ended up spending 24 days in the hospital -- has repaid that small but meaningful gesture by purchasing $500 in gift cards to the pub for other parents who need a break while keeping vigil over their newborns in the NICU.

"It's one of the most generous and altruistic things that I've seen in quite some time," Bartender Chuck Benedict said after the couple bought the new round of gift cards on Wednesday. Giving a break to people with babies in incubators, "that's pretty phenomenal."

Warnke asked the couple if he could share their story on social media, but they demurred, not wanting the publicity. He doesn't know their names.

But this week he did share on Facebook and Instagram a picture he took of the stack of gift cards -- 20 cards at $25 each.

"I thought it was just beautiful," Warnke said.