A Green Bay couple was injured Saturday afternoon when the motorcycle they were riding crashed in Vernon County.
The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Irish Ridge Road west of Viroqua in the town of Jefferson, the Sheriff's Office said.
According to the report, Dale Ondrejka, 63, and his wife Robin Ondrejka, 61, were on the motorcycle that lost control on a curve and crashed.
Both were wearing helmets, and both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.